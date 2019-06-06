Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, has reportedly been receiving death threats on social media in the aftermath of Wednesday night's "incident" with Jay Z and Beyonce during Game 3 at Oracle Arena.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Curran was briefly spotted chatting with Jay Z during the game - which set the Beyhive into a rage.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Curran said she had no idea anything was wrong until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media.

Curran explained to Shelburne that she had asked the couple if they wanted drinks, but it was difficult to hear so she leaned in over Beyonce - and that's the image that promptly went viral. Says Curran, "There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess." She adds, "I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“

Before disabling her IG account due to the influx of death threats, Curran responded to some disgruntled Beyonce fans in the comment section of a post containing video of the infamous side-eye.

Her comment reads: