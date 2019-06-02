Tina Knowles Lawson, Philanthropist, fashion designer and mother of Solange Knowles and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Tina Knowles Lawson, rolled out the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the third Wearable Art Gala this past Saturday evening. The star-studded event featured an impressive guest list which included the likes of such names as: trailblazer Award honoree, Tyler Perry, singers and ex-Destiny's Child group members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast member La La Anthony, young musical duo Chloe X Halle, upcoming rapper, Saweetie, as well as Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The extensive list of attendees all made their own personal grand entrance, decked out in Instagram-worthy, regal garments. “Wearable art has to be over-the-top,” Knowles Lawson explained during a pre-gala interview, sitting alongside her husband and event co-host, actor Richard Lawson. “It can’t just be a dress with a little necklace. You’ve gotta really go there with it!”

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images This year's gala theme is “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s forthcoming live-action remake of “The Lion King,” in which Beyoncé stars as Nala. An impressive display of manes, plumes, stripes and spots descend upon Santa Monica for the opulent affair. Last year’s event was similarly African-inspired, taking a cue from the widely popular “Black Panther” mania. Guests included Magic and Cookie Johnson, Angela Rye, Bianca Lawson and glammed-up granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter (who notably hilariously bid $18k on an art piece for her parents) turned up in a grand display of animal prints, traditional garb and their finest Afrofuturistic attire . Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images