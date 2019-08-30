Well, you just know people will be staying late at the Twitter headquarters tonight. It's pretty crazy to be writing about this but the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has just fallen victim to hackers after his own account was compromised. Now, you're likely thinking the same thing as me. How does the CEO of Twitter have his account hacked? The answer isn't entirely clear but the men or women behind the job are bragging all across his page, shouting themselves out and sending some extremely disgusting, racist messages.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

The hackers sent out dozens of tweets a few moments ago that seem to give credit to a number of folks: "Shoutout Debug, Corey, NuBLoM, Joe, Owen, & Aqua." Those are likely the aliases of the people responsible for this. While many of the tweets were not inflammatory, some were wildly inappropriate.

The posts are currently in the process of being deleted but his followers managed to grab snapshots of truly offensive words before they disappeared. Among the messages was one retweet saying that "Nazi Germany did nothing wrong." Another was sent out directly from Jack's account that read: "Fuck N***ERS."

Twitter has not yet issued a statement on the hack.