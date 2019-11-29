It looks like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had some much fun and intrigue in Africa during a recent trip that he’s making a move to the continent in 2020. Dorsey said in a message on the social media platform that he didn't know where he would be living, but he planned to spend up to half of next year in Africa.

"Sad to be leaving the continent...for now," Dorsey tweeted on Wednesday. "Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I'll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part."

Jack Dorsey, who just celebrated his 43rd birthday on 11/19, had been in Ethiopia recently as part of a tour of the continent that started on November 8 and included stops in Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Techpoint publisher Adewale Yusuf, who organized a meeting between Dorsey and tech publishers and entrepreneurs, told CNN that he expects Dorsey to live in several African countries during his move abroad. "I don't think he will pick a specific country. He might shuttle between a few African countries. But I definitely think Nigeria will be one of the countries," he said.