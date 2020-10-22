The countdown to the end of election season in the United States has begun and candidates are revving up their appearances. For the 23rd hour, President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, and their running mates are making as many appearances as they can to appeal to the American public. What was meant to be a 60 Minutes interview that would help Trump's campaign bid for the presidency has caused controversy for America's leader after it was reported that he decided to walk out. According to CNN, the President also refused to return for a second interview alongside his running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.

The 60 Minutes interview was conducted by Leslie Stahl and CNN reporters stated that "Trump walked out of the interview because he was frustrated with Stahl's line of questioning, one source said. Another person said the bulk of the interview was focused on coronavirus." After news of Trump's walk-out went viral, the President shared images and videos from his meeting with Stahl. He called her out for not wearing a mask in the White House while calling his 60 Minutes interview "fake" and "biased." We'll just have to wait and see. Check out a few of Trump's posts below.

