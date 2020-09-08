Adderall is currently trending and it's not because it's back-to-school season.

The drug, which is used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy, is also popular for recreational use by students who take it to stay alert for all-nighters and long assignments. According to the internet, the President of the United States may also be using it after a video of him speaking at a recent press conference showed a speck of white matter being projected out of his nose.

As he addressed the country, something could be seen flying out of Trump's nose and, while it could honestly just be dust or something, people are running with their allegations that the President abuses either Adderall or cocaine.

The conversation was so active that the drug began trending on Twitter with people sharing the video and calling out Trump. Of course, he's also got his supporters, who are backing him up and offering alternative theories as to what came out of his nose.

For what it's worth, Trump appears to have noticed that something flew out of his honker right away, continuing his speech without any mention of it.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Do you think the President could be doing his press conferences off an addy? Or was he snorting coke? Or, alternatively, are people just overreacting?