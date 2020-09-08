adderall
- Gossip"Mob Wives" Star Renee Graziano Arrested For DUI Following Car Accident: ReportThe reality star allegedly told police that she had taken Adderall.By Erika Marie
- SportsBritt Reid, Andy Reid's Son & Chiefs Coach, Involved In Car CrashReid admitted to drinking and taking Adderall before the crash.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentWho Is Popp Hunna? Everything To Know About The "Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)" RapperWe're breaking down Popp Hunna's career and success thus far.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani Claims Joe Biden Has Dementia & Is An Adderall AddictRudy Giuliani falsely claims that Joe Biden has dementia and that he'll likely take an Adderall before the debate tonight.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Accused Of Snorting Adderall After Nose Projectile VideoA video is circulating on Twitter, showing a white projectile flying out of Donald Trump's nose, which many believe is Adderall.By Alex Zidel