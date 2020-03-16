"Trolls World Tour" Soundtrack Features Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak

You might be wondering what the soundtrack to a children's movie is doing on the website, but rest assured there are grounds (albeit tenuous) for a post of this nature. The official Trolls World Tour album features a plethora of fan favorites, like Justin Timberlake, SZA, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, and George Clinton, with JT and Paak actually contributing vocals to the upcoming film. In that sense, it feels appropriate to highlight their work, especially given the chemistry steadily building between the former N Sync vocalist and Aftermath's multitalented Oxnard specialist.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The project features a few noteworthy cuts off the top, including the SZA and Justin Timberlake duet "The Other Side," which actually received the music video treatment not too long ago. "It's All Love" might be the most star-studded cut available, with Andy and JT connecting with George Clinton and Mary J. Blige over an inspiration bout of stadium-friendly pop-rap. Granted, it's a little surreal to see the minds behind "Sexy Back" and "Headlow" penning kid-friendly bops, but such is one of the benefits of being multi-talented: the possibility of securable bags only widens.

Regardless of whether you're looking for something tolerable for the kids or simply curious to consume any and all new music you might find, consider checking out the Trolls World Tour soundtrack. At this stage, we could all use a little bit of mindless positivity.