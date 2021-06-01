Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's romance has not been completely smooth sailing. After the viral Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that ended their relationship the first time, many were shocked to see the couple rekindle their love after quarantining together with their daughter True.

Since getting back together, however, numerous women have come forward with accusations that Thompson had committed infidelity again. He's currently readying a libel lawsuit against a woman who claims to have slept with the NBA star, all while another woman known as Kim Cakery has accused him of being the father of her young son. Thompson has denied the accusations, although noting that he has had relations with her in the past.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Earlier this week, Cakery was exposed for manufacturing a screenshot of a direct message from Khloe Kardashian allegedly confronting her about allegations reading "Listen at this point I really wa." In the caption, Cakery wrote, "Sister wife now that ur exposed??... I'm not the one so let's be nice." In a new post to her story, she's admitted to faking the DMs from Kardashian while adding she intends to keep "trolling" the situation.

"The post that I made yesterday was fake and I apologize for going about it the way I did," she penned. "But I am genuinely fed up with the bogus energy and her acting like she never sees me asking for a second test. The first test was done at a Kardashian affiliated facility and you expect me to believe that the inhome test he took was accurate??"

She continued, "especially one associated with a family known for scandals and sweeping things under the rug my son isn't something you can sweep under the rug KHLOE. You may have made it possible for his other son Prince but it won't be happening in this case Tristan Thompson is a scum bag womanizer which everyone knows."

"I am 100% sure he is the father of my son what is a mother supposed to do after a year of no answers no response. One in home test has been done and u think it's the end no way! In home tests are the easiest to be falsified all I'm asking for is the second test from MY CHOICE of DNA facility. I've been contacting her for over a year no response the one time she has to "prove me wrong..."

She finally finished, "She tries to act like she's not involved but she definitely was on that cease and desist tho." She added in a second story post that she intends to continue trolling the situation "cause that whole family bogus." While she admitted to faking the DMs, it seems she's persistent on Thompson submitting to another DNA test.

Thoughts?