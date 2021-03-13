Today, Boston Celtics player Tristan Thompson turns 30. While many people are celebrating this big milestone, his partner Khloe Kardashian seems to be the one celebrating it the most. On Saturday morning, she posted a series of photos of her, Tristan, and daughter True to her Instagram, alongside a caption in which she called Tristan her “best friend.”

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” Khloe wrote. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

It looks like the couple are in a pretty good place right now, despite some recent bumps in the overall rollercoaster that is their relationship. In early February, rumors flew around that Tristan Thompson had slept with Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s ex-fiancé, which Khloe said she was already aware of. By the end of last month, however, engagement rumors were circulating about Khloe and Tristan once again.

Happy 30th, Tristan!