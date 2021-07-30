From a very young age, Trippie Redd knew that he wanted to command the stage like some of the greats that came before him. This week, the Canton-raised rapper shared a throwback picture of himself and a childhood friend attending a Lil Wayne and Rick Ross concert, which sparked all kinds of motivation for the young artist-in-the-making.

"When I was young and went to watch @richforever & @liltunechi concert," wrote Trippie as the caption. "I sat and watched and thought to myself I can do that and never stopped working until I got it u gotta just take in the energy and use it to go up."



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

When somebody commented and said that they wish they own child shares Trippie's mentality, the superstar rapper replied, writing, "I was raised from nothing I had lil never was spoiled so a lot of shit like going to someone concert was the biggest shit in the world to me! I didn't see another concert until I was like 16 then I ended up doing my own concert months later."

Truly inspiring stuff from Trippie Redd. In the comments, people are celebrating his ascent from small-town kid to world-renowned celebrity. Of course, there are also diehard stans ignoring his entire message and begging for the Trip At Knight tracklist, which will surely arrive soon.

Check out Trippie's throwback Thursday photo below.