Last Thursday, Youngboy Never Broke Again dropped his new project, AI Youngboy 2. Many of us have been spinning it ever since, including Trippie Redd apparently.

Trippie Redd showed some love to the Baton Rouge rapper by posting a screenshot of one of the project's songs, "Make No Sense," on his Instagram story. The next story from Trippie was a black-and-white video of himself saying, "Believe it or not, love me or hate me, Youngboy is Tupac." The "Dark Knight Dummo" artist may have been transparently trolling because he burst out cackling immediately after sharing this confusing take. People are constantly making comparison between artists of this generation and their predecessors. However, Trippie claimed that Youngboy NBA is Tupac, not just similar in a musical sense. Weed smoke lingered in the air surrounding Trippie, so perhaps he was just high and felt like playing with us.

Trippie Redd and Youngboy have previously collaborated on the loosie, "Move Move." Trippie also just shared the tracklist for his next project, ALove Letter To You 4, which includes a feature from Youngboy on "Hate Me" - a song that may have been teased a few months back.