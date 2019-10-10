Youngboy Never Broke Again "AI Youngboy 2" Arrives Earlier Than Expected

Youngboy Never Broke Again's had a pretty rough year, for the most part, and unfortunately, that has impacted his ability to release music. For someone who's known to release numerous projects within a twelve-month period, we haven't gotten a full-length from him since December 2018's Realer.

After an associate of the rapper announced the release date for AI Youngboy 2, NBA Youngboy officially returns with his new project in full, a day earlier, in fact. The rapper dropped off the project a day before it's announced release date. The sequel to his 2017 breakout AI Youngboy is eighteen tracks in total with appearances from Quando Rondo and NoCap and includes the previously released single, "Slime Mentality."

NBA Youngboy is currently on house arrest after a probation violation earlier this year. He was sentenced to fourteen months on house arrest in August. He'll be able to record music from his house but he isn't allowed to go to an outside studio. Either way, it's nice to hear new music from him.