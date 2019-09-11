Fresh off the release of his new album !, Trippie Redd has a lot planned for the remainder of his 2019 campaign. During his conversation with us last month, the Ohio-born rapper noted that he's hard at work on a few different projects, including one that will lean more on the rock side. With a deluxe version of his most recent album on the way, blending together even more love songs, Trippie looks set on continuing that journey in the next instalment of his mixtape series A Love Letter To You. The fourth edition is on the way and Trips keeps teasing its arrival with song snippets. Today, he revealed one of the features on the tape, previewing his collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the world to hear.

Blasting the track in the car with his homies in the backseat, Trippie Redd gave everyone a taste of what's to come. The song has him exploring new heights with his voice, singing a powerful hook before NBA YoungBoy enters with his street-savvy bars. We've got to admit, it's nice to hear YB back on record. After spending a few months behind bars, he's still laying low on house arrest. For the next year, YoungBoy will likely be very quiet but he is allowed to drop music, hence why we're hearing this snippet.

Are you feeling this? If so, keep an eye out for A Love Letter To You 4.