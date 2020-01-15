Some people believe that Trippie Redd was creating the best music of his life while he was with his ex-girlfriend Ayleks. Others are under the impression that the best is yet to come. At just 20-years-old, the latter is most likely the realistic belief when it comes to the young Ohio native. Trippie Redd has enjoyed an impressive career thus far, dropping off some bangers, some heartbroken ballads, and everything in between. One of the most versatile artists in the rap game right now, Trips loves to blend genres together to create his own unique sound. That creative drive can be heard as part of XXXTentacion's second posthumous album on their collaboration "Bad Vibes Forever." Trippie Redd moved on from his ex with Coi Leray but it looks like he might be interested in starting things back up with Ayleks, posting a video of her whining to the track and not necessarily clarifying why he was doing so.



Trippie Redd fans are confused about a few things right now. Firstly, why would the rapper post a video of his ex-girlfriend dancing along to one of his newer records? Second, why is Ayleks liking said post? Third, are they getting back together? People just aren't sure what's going on and Trippie Redd isn't down to provide any answers, leaving the post captionless. Adding even more confusion to the mix, Ayleks allegedly hooked up with Trippie's eternal rival Tekashi 6ix9ine following their split, so fans are surprised to see her on his social media once more.

Do you think this means anything or are the two just getting back on friendly terms?