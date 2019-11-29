Checkmate. On November 22nd, Trippie Redd released his highly anticipated album A Love Letter To You 4, and he didn't waste any time calling out his ex, Coi Leray. The very first track of the album is called "Leray," and it simply does not get more obvious than that. The song seems to express how strong their relationship was for the first two months until sh*t hit the fan. On Wednesday, in a now-deleted tweet forever immortalized on DJ Akademiks Instagram account, Coi responded to the crystal clear call-out.

"It was certainly a b*tch move for Trip to go and name the song after me," she wrote. "I heard all those songs 5 months ago. And he personally sent me Leray like a b*tch and still puts it in his album." Uh oh. Trippie has yet to respond to her post, which he may not have seen before it disappeared. He did, however, prove that he still feels very possessive over Coi, and even revealed some very private matters between the two of them on Instagram live before she tweeted her response to the song. While calling out rapper Lil Gotit for flirting with Coi in her IG comments, Trippie revealed that he got Coi pregnant and that she had an abortion while they were together, even referring to her as his "ex-baby mama." It's quite likely that Coi was not pleased by this, which may be why she felt the need to express her feelings about "Leray" to the public.