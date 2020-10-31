mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd Links Up With Young Thug On "Pegasus" Cut "Spaceships"

Alexander Cole
October 31, 2020 08:44
137 Views
00
1
Image via Trippie ReddImage via Trippie Redd
Image via Trippie Redd

Spaceships
Trippie Redd Feat. Young Thug

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trippie Redd's melodic track "Spaceships" comes with another great feature from Young Thug.


Trippie Redd's consistency has been something to marvel at over the past few years. His projects always seem to hit the top of the charts as his fanbase is eager to soak in any new music. On Friday, Trippie blessed his supporters with a new full-length project called Pegasus, and if one thing is clear, there are some amazing songs and features. One of these features is Young Thug on the track "Spaceships."

This track sees Trippie Redd getting into his melodic bag as he sings about his social status and how he can fly girls into his city, from seemingly anywhere he pleases. His verses are followed up by Young Thug who decides to go with a more lowkey verse given the vibe of the song. These two work well together and this is certainly a track you should check out this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

Told her behold the prÐµsence of a king
She gon' bow down and get right on her knees
Got a brick on my neck and my wrist a quarter key
We aimin' above the neck, you best move accordingly (Bah)
We got this shit on lock, baby, like quarantine

Trippie Redd
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  137
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trippie Redd Young Thug pegasus Spaceships new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trippie Redd Links Up With Young Thug On "Pegasus" Cut "Spaceships"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject