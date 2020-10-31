Trippie Redd Links Up With Young Thug On "Pegasus" Cut "Spaceships"

Trippie Redd's consistency has been something to marvel at over the past few years. His projects always seem to hit the top of the charts as his fanbase is eager to soak in any new music. On Friday, Trippie blessed his supporters with a new full-length project called Pegasus, and if one thing is clear, there are some amazing songs and features. One of these features is Young Thug on the track "Spaceships."

This track sees Trippie Redd getting into his melodic bag as he sings about his social status and how he can fly girls into his city, from seemingly anywhere he pleases. His verses are followed up by Young Thug who decides to go with a more lowkey verse given the vibe of the song. These two work well together and this is certainly a track you should check out this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

Told her behold the prÐµsence of a king

She gon' bow down and get right on her knees

Got a brick on my neck and my wrist a quarter key

We aimin' above the neck, you best move accordingly (Bah)

We got this shit on lock, baby, like quarantine