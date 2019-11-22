How much things can change in a week? It wasn't long ago that Trippie Redd was lamenting his position within the industry, seemingly overlooked and neglected by his artistic peers. Not that he cared, of course, as he made it clear he was not about to network or play the expected games. And now, with Love Letter To You 4 officially hitting stores, it would appear he didn't have to after all. His loyal fans made sure to turn out in droves, perhaps encouraged by Redd's previous message, perhaps simply off the strength of the music presented. Case in point, Trippie's latest has officialy secured today's number one spot for hip-hop and r&b.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trippie took to Instagram to marvel at his latest accomplishment, firing off a slew of emojis in celebration. From the look of it, his latest has dethroned Tory's Chixtape 5 from the top, though Tory has no hard feelings about the matter. In fact, Lanez slid in the comments to hold it down for his fellow artist, as did Machine Gun Kelly and Murda Beatz. Speaking directly to Tory, Trippie declared "this our chart now we got this bitch hostage lol," a playful challenge to anyone looking to drop in the coming week.

Have you checked out the latest from Trippie? If so, is it safe to say he's back on his A-Game?