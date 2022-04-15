Trina & Latto Light Up On "Clap"

On the heels of Cam Newtown igniting a conversation about "bad b*tches," Trina and Latto deliver a single for all ladies who have crowned themselves with the phrase. These rappers know a thing or two about creating explicit, anthem-like singles for women, so it only makes sense that they reunite once again. Latto and Trina first joined forces on the former's "B*tch From Da Souf (Remix)," and they're back for a collaboration that is poised to get the party started.

Trina is a bonafide Rap legend in the game as she's been representing Miami for decades and Latto is enjoying her time in the spotlight as she collaborates with the likes of Mariah Carey on her hit single, "Big Energy (Remix)." Latto and Trina are two generations of women in Rap colliding, so stream "Clap" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Throwin' money 'cause it's mine, I got my own bag

These b*tches livin' off they n*gga, sh*t be so sad

'Cause I ain't sparin' ho sh*t

Said she want a couple dollars, told her, "Spend my whole d*ck, ayy"