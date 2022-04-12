Another Cam Newton moment has taken over social media. The football star's colorful remarks often spark debates between social media users and this time, comments made during his visit to Million Dollaz Worth of Game stole attention. During the conversation, Newton spoke about why being a "bad b*tch" isn't something to aspire to.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father," said Newton. "My parents have been together for thirty-six, thirty-seven years now and it’s a beautiful thing."

“I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b*tch!” he added. The term "bad b*tch" has been a popular one among women but according to Newton, it isn't something that should be chased after. He gave his definition of what a "bad b*tch" is and some women didn't agree.

“A bad b*tch is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad b*tch, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act the part,'” Newton explained. “There’s a lot of women who are bad b*tches—and I say 'b*tches' in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick."

“Now, a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs, right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss b*tch, I'mma this, I'mma that...’ No baby, but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."

For as much pushback as Newton has been receiving, there have been just as many people applauding his take. Check out a few reactions, as well as the full interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, below.