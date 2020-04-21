There was a Proud Papa moment on Instagram on Monday (April 20) between Trey Songz and his son. It was nearly a year ago when fans learned that Trey had become a first-time father. The news was shocking, and since then, people have attempted to figure out who the mother of the adorable little boy could be. While her identification has been kept away from the public, the singer-songwriter hasn't been shy when it has come to sharing photos and videos of his baby boy, Noah.

Trey Song has been silent over on his Instagram since mid-January, so he decided to make his triumphant return to social media on Noah's first birthday. "I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most," Trey wrote in the caption of a photo of his son. "1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son. ❤️."

Of course, there were thousands of well-wishes and "Happy Birthday" comments for Trey's mini-me. Take a look at the birthday post below and check out a few more favorites of Trey Songz and his baby boy.