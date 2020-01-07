R&B artists are known to be a bit over-the-top. The genre itself largely revolves around melodramatic lyrics and impassioned singing. O.T. Genasis recent viral remix of Keyshia Cole's "Love" is so funny because it takes these elements of R&B to their exaggerated limits. While O.T.'s voice cracks when he tries to hit a high note, seasoned R&B singers belt out soaring runs. While they might be able to hit the notes, they still pour their all into it. This would explain the bizarre facial expressions someone caught Trey Songz making in a bunch of his music videos.

Trey Songz stumbled upon a meme that shows stills from four separate videos of his, each of which captures him appearing to be on the verge of tears. The caption of the meme warns: "Bruhhh don't ever pause a Trey Songz video." The singer shared this photo on Instagram along with the distorted face emoji, which is fittingly often used to intimate an orgasm.

It was reported last week that Trey Songz is facing a $10 million lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women at a 2018 New Year's Eve party. He was also accused of sexual intimidation by Keke Palmer back in 2017, who claimed that Trey Songz had repeatedly been sexually inappropriate with women.