First-time father trey Songz can't get enough of his son. Wednesday marked the crooner's birthday, a celebration that has been going on for weeks, but he made sure to take a moment to shift the focus to his baby boy, Noah. Trey shared an adorable photo of Noah posing for the camera, looking like a miniature version of his dad.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"I’m 35 and my baby standing up on his own a 7months. God is good all the time 🙏🏾," the singer wrote. Just days ago Trey and his baby boy showed up courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game. While the last few days have been saturated in family time, Trey shared on his Instagram Story on Tuesday that he was celebrating his birthday, once again, but this time he partied with his friends in Dubai.

The group gathered for a birthday dinner where Trey was given a gold T-shaped cake. One of his favorite gifts was a pair of custom-made socks that had a photo of Noah with the words "I Love Dad." Trey also connected with Akon and Tyga before the crew headed over to watch Tyga perform live. Later, they hit the club and are seen turning up to Watch The Throne's "N*ggas In Paris." Check out a few clip sof the festivities below.