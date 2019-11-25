It looks like Trey Songz was at the New York Knicks game last night and he decided to bring his newborn son, Noah, along with him. The R&B singer decided to take to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of him holding Noah in his arms as the two took in the Knicks & Nets game courtside (see below).

Following the game, NBA tweeted out a photo of J. Cole and Trigga talking to one another on the court, with Noah in Trey’s arm. It’s pretty clear Jermaine got to meet Trey’s little man during this process.

In addition to that, Trey was also spotted on Knicks’ Jumbotron as they revealed all the celebrities in the house as part of “celebrity row,” and the fans went wild to see him courtside. Check out some of the fan-captured footage (below).

In other news, Trey has been making a lot of headlines lately for his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. Rumors were swirling that the two may have hooked up after they were spotted being flirty with one another at the club, but Megan has since debunked those rumors. “I aint hit” Megan said.