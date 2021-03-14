Trey Songz released his eighth studio album Back Home via Atlantic Records in the latter half of last year, with appearances from Summer Walker, Ty Dolla Sign, Davido, and Swae Lee, but it seems like he's already gearing up to drop some brand new tracks already. Amid the controversy surrounding newly surfaced footage displaying Trigga spitting into the mouths of two women on what appears to be the set of a new visual project, the actor/singer previewed a new track for fans on his Instagram account.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for sbe

Songz shared a clip on Saturday (March 13) sampling the new music for fans. "She's a runner she's a track star, she gon' grip it tight till it gets soft..." croons the 36-year-old over the reggaeton-inspired melody in the 13-second clip. Fittingly, he captioned the video, "#lemmeholdatbeat."

While he didn't offer any other context about the new song's title, release date, or project it's set to appear on, the recent viral footage of Songz may be in connection with the new music on the way.

In case you missed it, social media was set ablaze this morning when footage of Trey Songz spitting in two women's mouths went viral. Users were floored to see the self-proclaimed Playboy partaking in the degrading action, especially considering our pandemic-state status.

Check out the footage and reactions below, and let us know if you're looking forward to new music from Trigga.