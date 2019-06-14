Trey Songz Flips Meek Mill's "Dangerous" For New Remix

It's been a few months since Trey Songz released his last single, "Jill (Sumn Real)," a song inspired by Jill Scott's viral microphone video but now, he's returned with a little something new for the fans. It isn't a new single but he does come through with his take on Meek Mill's summer anthem, "Dangerous" which arrived last summer. The singer takes on the production and extends the R&B vibes even further, although he does come through with a bar or two. The original single features both Jeremih and PnB Rock but Trey, a jack of all trades, performs both their parts on the hook.

Aside from his recent Triggamix, Trey Songz recently revealed that he's a first-time father of his newborn son. We assume whatever upcoming album he has in the works will be atleast slightly influenced by fatherhood.

Quotable Lyrics

Know I have some shit to do before your time is flexible

Fuck it, I'm obsessed with you, not trying to miss a text from you

I know how he did things, I ain't trying to be stressin' you

I know what it is queen, I'm tryna be blessin' you