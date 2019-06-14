mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trey Songz Flips Meek Mill's "Dangerous" For New Remix

Aron A.
June 13, 2019 20:29
231 Views
02
0
CoverCover

Dangerous (TriggaMix)
Trey Songz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Trey Songz returns with new heat.


It's been a few months since Trey Songz released his last single, "Jill (Sumn Real)," a song inspired by Jill Scott's viral microphone video but now, he's returned with a little something new for the fans. It isn't a new single but he does come through with his take on Meek Mill's summer anthem, "Dangerous" which arrived last summer. The singer takes on the production and extends the R&B vibes even further, although he does come through with a bar or two. The original single features both Jeremih and PnB Rock but Trey, a jack of all trades, performs both their parts on the hook.

Aside from his recent Triggamix, Trey Songz recently revealed that he's a first-time father of his newborn son. We assume whatever upcoming album he has in the works will be atleast slightly influenced by fatherhood.

Quotable Lyrics
Know I have some shit to do before your time is flexible
Fuck it, I'm obsessed with you, not trying to miss a text from you
I know how he did things, I ain't trying to be stressin' you
I know what it is queen, I'm tryna be blessin' you

Trey Songz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  231
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trey Songz Meek Mill dangerous remix treymix
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trey Songz Flips Meek Mill's "Dangerous" For New Remix
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject