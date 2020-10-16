It's been 10 days since Trey Songz revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but it looks as if the singer has recovered. Songz shared with the world that he tested positive for the virus just ahead of the release of his album, but now that he is feeling much better, the Back Home artist is celebrating his project with his friends. Trey Songz posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram Story and while some viewers criticized Songz for socializing so soon after having coronavirus, others took notice of him hugged up with Ceraadi artist Saiyr.



Valerie Macon / Stringer / Getty Images

Ceraadi is the Roc Nation duo who has been making waves in the R&B-hip hop scene, especially now that they have a new EP on the way, and as many believed that Trey had locked things down with the mother of his son Noah, these latest pictures have shattered those rumors. Not long after pictures of Trey and Saiyr circulated, she seemed to confirm the gossip over on her Instagram page.

"I like him," she captioned her pictures along with a brown heart emoji. With a new couple confirmed, be prepared to hear much more about these two in the future. Until then, check out her post and more stunning shots of Ceraadi's Saiyr below.