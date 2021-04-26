Trevor Lawrence is most likely going to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft which goes down on Thursday night. Lawrence was a standout quarterback who virtually everyone knew was going to be a massive star. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a position to pick him and considering he is about to be number one, there is no denying that Lawrence is going to be set for life financially.

In fact, as a way to show his commitment to finance, Lawrence has signed a brand new endorsement deal with the likes of Blockfolio. Blockfolio is an app that tracks all of your cryptocurrency investments and allows you to manage your crypto portfolio. What makes this deal unique is the fact that his signing bonus was paid in crypto and has already turned a profit, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Cryptocurrency is in the midst of a massive bull market which is what's making it so popular right now. With currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum gaining steam week in and week out, the crypto world has become an attractive place for young people to learn how to invest their money.

For instance, Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin announced this week that he would convert his entire salary into Bitcoin. Perhaps more players will be doing the same in the future.

