Trevor Lawrence is easily the most talked-about NFL draft prospect right now as he is expected to be the number one overall pick in this year's draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars have that first pick and all signs are pointing to them drafting a brand new franchise quarterback. While the team has experimented with Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew over the past few seasons, it's become quite clear that they need a bonafide number one, and Lawrence is shaping up to be that guy.

Unfortunately for Lawrence, he will have to deal with some obstacles before he even gets onto the field with his new team. According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Lawrence is getting Labrum surgery on his shoulder. This required a five to six-month recovery that will eat into some of his offseason training.

Luckily, Lawrence should be good to go once training camps start, which is certainly good news for the prospective star. If you're the Jaguars, you'll want Lawrence to be ready to go right away, and hopefully, for their sake, his shoulder is nice and healed by then.

This surgery isn't expected to hurt Lawrence's draft stock, although teams can be unpredictable with their scouting reports. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest updates on the NFL.

