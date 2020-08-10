Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter, Sunday, to express that he is among the players who want to play this season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward," Lawrence said on Twitter.

ESPN reported, Sunday, that Power 5 conference commissioners held an emergency meeting to discuss the possibility of a season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play," Lawrence continued on Twitter. "Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19.

"Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Having a season also incentivizes players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions."

