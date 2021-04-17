Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely projected to be taken with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has responded to criticism of his commitment to football after he recently admitted that he doesn't have a chip on his shoulder.

"I am internally motivated - I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN," Lawrence explained in the first of a series of tweets published Saturday afternoon.



Fans began to worry about Lawrence's work ethic when he told Sports Illustrated that he doesn't need football in his life. "It's not like I need [football] for my life to be O.K. I want to do it because I want to be the best I can be. I want to maximize my potential. Who wouldn't want to? You kind of waste it if you don't."

Lawerence added that he doesn't "have this huge chip on my shoulder," and that he "can't manufacture that."

He continued to defend himself in two more tweets:

I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland from April 29 to May 1.

