The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially secured the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, following the New York Jets' 23-16 upset win over the Cleveland Browns, Sunday.

Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

The Jags are now 1-14 after a 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, Sunday. They will take on their divisional rival the Indianapolis Colts, next week.

The team is expected to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely considered the best prospect at the position in years. As a starter, he's boasted a 38-1 record at Clemson.

"I'm really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is," Lawrence told Dan Patrick, earlier this month, when asked for his NFL expectations.

The Jags began their season by giving Gardner Minshew II a chance to prove himself worthy of the franchise's quarterback spot going forward, but he failed to make strong enough of a case to stay on board. Minshew was drafted by the organization in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

For a majority of the season, the Jets were projected to finish with the top draft pick, but after starting the season 0-13, they've won two straight games in the last two weeks.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 – May 1, 2021.

