It's a family affair on this season of Growing Up Hip Hop. Not only has rap icon Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa back on the small screen with her daughter Egypt Criss, but Pep is also joined by her son, Tyran Moore, and her ex-husband, Naughty By Nature's Treach. Pepa and Treach's relationship has been the subject of controversy for decades, but the crux of their scandalous headlines came from Pepa's allegations that during their relationship, Treach was physically abusive toward her.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

Treach has publicly addressed the accusations on multiple occasions and even spoke with their daughter Egypt about it on their reality show. Both father and daughter recently stopped by The Breakfast Club for a quick chat about Growing Up Hip Hop but the topic of Treach's relationship with Pepa couldn't be avoided.

"We have a love-hate relationship," Treach admitted. "We good, it's just, it's certain things that come up from her book, and now it's gonna be a Salt-N-Pepa movie. So they come to me and I'm looking at the character they got for me and they wanna release it. And it will never happen, you feel me? It's like, What's Love Got to do With It was a great movie, but it wasn't our story."

He said he didn't take any legal action when the accusations first surfaced because his career didn't skip a beat. "It wasn't like I was blackballed or anything else. It's getting to a stage now because I'm seeing—when I actually got the script of what they were saying, I've had to keep saying, 'When did this ever happen?'" He added that he asked Pepa about the same stories in the book and he claims she told him that she didn't proofread it.

Treach stressed that the #MeToo movement has the capabilities of completely ruining a person's legacy and career, so he wanted to know exactly when these domestic violence events occurred. "I don't even know if my kids ever even heard us argue," Treach said while Egypt interjected she couldn't recollect any incidents. She also said that Pepa is careful about what's included and shared publicly because she doesn't want his life to be negatively affected by any allegations. Watch Treach and Egpyt talk about Pepa below.