Lifetime is still kicking the biopic game and Salt-N-Pepa is the latest musical act set to be immortalized in film via the network.

The network is set to produce a new biographical miniseries that will chronicle the careers of Cheryl "Salt" James, Sandra "Pepa" Denton, and Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper. Shadow & Act reveals that the primary roles have been officially cast with actresses GG Newton and Laila OdomprotrayingSalt and Pepa respectively. Actress Monique Paul will take on the role of Spinderella.

Other cast members will include Jermel Howard who will play rapper Treach. Treach married Pepain 1999and they would divorce in 2001. Cleveland Berto will also join on as producer Hurby Azor who played a significant role in Salt-N-Pepa's debut.

"The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor," reads the series' official description. "Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men [...] The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like "Let's Talk About Sex," "What a Man," "Shoop" and "Push It," among others.