Today's a big day for Travis Scott. It marks the release date of his recently-announced Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The concert film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the ASTROWORLD album cycle, his personal life, and one of the wildest tours of the past decade. Aside from Look Mom already receiving ecstatic praise, the movie's release has coincided with the arrival of Travis' special edition Reese's Puffs cereal in supermarkets across America.

While the Travis edition merely entails a redesigned box - with its contents remaining as the same old peanut butter spheres - it originally sold for $50 on Travis' website when released back in June. After that run rapidly sold out, they were being marked up on eBay for as much as $220. However, these editions came sealed in a plastic case and with a custom spoon.

However, the cereal has been re-released in an affordable format. The box features classic Cactus Jack aesthetics, as it was designed by Travis' longtime creative director, Corey Damon Black. It features the font used for ASTROWORLD's merch and promo, and the Travis figurine that served as the icon of his debut studio album, Rodeo.

Travis stans have started a Reddit thread dedicated to hunting down where exactly these cereals are available. As of now, they have been found in Atlanta, Huntsville, Tennessee, Miami, Oxford and Pensacola. However, keep your eyes peeled for them at your local supermarket because the puffs seem to be gradually popping up everywhere.