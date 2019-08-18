Travis Scott's "Mamacita" With Rich Gang Celebrates 5 Years Of Enshrinement

"Mamacita" is one of those songs belies a hope that Rich Gang will one day resuscitate itself. Before you lose any sleep to nostalgia consider this, the #TBT to end all false impressions of a Rich Gang - Astro Boy confederacy. Since Travis Scott once played host to Young Thugger and Rich Homie Quan during a period of relative peace and productivity - why couldn't it happened again. Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, all too often, yet if it were to pick the same coordinates, would it not choose Travis' blueprint for Days Before Rodeo: the mixtape that arguably set him on a course for superstardom.

Today marks the 5-year anniversary of Days Before Rodeo's initial release date (August 18, 2014). As a marker of time, it helps us track Travis' career progression anywhere BUT in Houston, as DBR and "Mamacita" were both manufactured in Atlanta. The era before Calabasas was a simpler time when mankind knew nothing of Starbucks Drive-Thrus or speed-dating. Much of Travis creative world-building was likely drafted during these ATL sessions. I've chosen "Mamacita," what's your favorite track off the mixtape? Hit us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

This the last days to the rodeo

Last night had me down in the back, comatose

Don't think sunshades and a pill gon' help.

- Travis Scott