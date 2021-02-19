Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and as he continues to work on his new album UTOPIA, fans are starting to get anxious about what he will produce next. In the midst of his music, Scott has also been working on various brand deals, including when it comes to sneakers. For instance, Scott is currently under contract with Nike, and for the last few years, Jumpman has been one of his most favorable endeavors.

Everyone remembers his Olive Air Jordan 6 from a couple of years ago, and now, he is back, this time with a "British Khaki" model of the Jordan 6. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have a new rendering of this shoe, which displays how the upper is set to be covered in a brownish suede, all while red details and branding will be placed throughout.

Overall, this is a pretty interesting look although for now, there is no telling when these will actually be released. Rumors suggest a 2021 release is in the cards, but we will have to wait for Jumpman to deliver any specific details.

