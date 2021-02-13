Westside Gunn has helped turn Griselda Records into one of the biggest entities in hip-hop and the work ethic has been off the charts over the course of the last couple of years. The artists on Griselda have dropped a plethora of dope solo projects, all while releasing some joint albums in between. Westside Gunn has been particularly active and fans are always excited to hear what else he has in store.

2021 is promising to be a huge year for the artist, and now, he is working with some of the biggest names in the hip-hop world. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Westside Gunn revealed that he was in the studio with Travis Scott, who reportedly flew in on a private jet just to get some studio time in.

Hip-hop fans are well-aware of the fact that these two have very different styles, which makes this upcoming collaboration that much more interesting. At this point, there is no telling what an upcoming track between these two will sound like, and we can't wait to hear what the final product is.

Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on what Westside Gunn and Travis Scott have in the works.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images