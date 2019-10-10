Travis Scott's Air Jordan 6 collab is set to make its retail debut on Friday, October 11, but a number of different sizes have already been sold on StockX and resellers are getting an average of $1,200 for the limited edition kicks.

To put this in perspective: La Flame's Air Jordan 1 High goes for an average of $1,093 on StockX, while the similarly styled Air Jordan 1 Low is worth roughly $800, and his Oilers-themed 4s hover around $500. In fact, the only Travis Scott sneaker collab that has an average resale price higher than $1,200 is the super limited "Friends & Family" Air Jordan 4, which sold for $9,200, according to StockX.

The "Cactus Jack" 6s come equipped with an olive green nubuck accompanied by black detailing, a sail-colored midsole, and a glow-in-the-dark outosle. Additional details include a button enclosed stash pocket on the ankle collar and University Red accents that appear throughout the silhouette, including the Jumpman branding on the tongue, as well as the Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heels.

The collaborative kicks, retailing for $250, will also available in sizes for the whole fam, with grade school sizes retailing for $160, pre-school for $80 and toddlers for $60. Click here to see which sizes are going for the most money right now.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike