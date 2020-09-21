Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have come through one some pretty epic collabs over the last two years, including on the Air Jordan 6. Near the end of 2019, La Flame and Jumpman dropped an olive suede version of the Jordan 6 which came with stash pockets on the side. Since then, fans have been wondering whether or not the two would release yet another colorways, especially since there have been so many samples and teasers floating around the internet.

Well, today, we may have gotten our answer as the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz took their account with a photoshop rendering of a brand new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 colorway. This offering is being listed as "British Khaki/Sail/Bright Crimson" and as you can see from the post below, the rendering certainly fits the description. It has also been revealed that this release could be complemented by some new apparel. Every Travis Scott x Jordan release is paired with new merch, so this would only make sense.

Based on the report, this shoe is being rumored for 2021, although there is a chance it may not happen altogether. Either way, we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, so keep it locked to HNHH.