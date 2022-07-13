Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the game and it just so happens that he has one of the best ongoing lines with Jumpman right now. His Cactus Jack sneakers have proven to be massive hits as each release sells out within mere seconds. Travis seems to have a love for the Air Jordan 1 Low as this silhouette has received multiple Cactus Jack colorways. Now, it looks like another Travis x Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way, and this time, it's called "Black Phantom."

In the photoshop rendering provided by @zsneakerheadz, you can see that this sneaker is filled with neutral tones. Specifically, the toe box and the side panels are black, while the overlays are a smokey grey tone. From there, we have a white backward Nike swoosh, which has become a staple of Scott's sneaker output with Jordan Brand.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe is set to drop on December 15th of this year, however, it is a release date that is subject to change. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.



