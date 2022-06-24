Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now, regardless of genre. He is gearing up to release a new project called UTOPIA and in the interim, he is also working on his sneaker line with Jordan Brand and Nike. For instance, he has been teasing his latest Air Jordan 1 Low which is certainly a fan-favorite as far as Travis x Jumpman collabs are concerned.

In fact, Jumpman recently unveiled the official images for this shoe, which is being given the nickname "Reverse Mocha." This is a unique twist on his previous Air Jordan 1 Low as the base of the sneaker is light mocha, all while the overlays are white and the Nike swoosh is a creamy tone. This is yet another dope offering from Travis Scott and Jumpman, and we're sure sneakerheads are eager to get their hands on a pair.

For those who are looking to cop this brand new Travis Scott sneaker, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, July 21st for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand-new kicks, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

