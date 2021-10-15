Travis Scott is one of the most influential artists right now, especially when it comes to youth culture. He has a stranglehold on streetwear and music right now, so it should be no surprise that he has his very own collaboration with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand. One of his best shoes was the Air Jordan 1 Low, which came in a black and brown offering. Recently, the shoe got another collaboration with Fragment, and now, it seems like the Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low will be back again in 2022.

According to Instagram account @mr_unloved1s, the shoe is going to drop next year in a brown and white offering that has some beige on the backward swoosh. It has been noted that this shoe has been given the nickname "Reverse" as it is meant to be a reference to the first Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low which dropped back in 2019.

At this point, there is no release date attached to these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via zsneakerheadz