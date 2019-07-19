Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low, featuring a similar design as his popular Air Jordan 1 High collab, is reportedly set to make it's debut in the very near future. Adding to the speculation that a release isn't far off, Jordan Brand has today unleashed official photos of La Flame's upcoming low-top collab.

Travis first introduced his Air Jordan 1 Low collab during the Grammy Awards in February, but that particular pair featured an olive green colorway.

As seen in the official photos that surfaced on Friday, the retail release features a mocha and black build, equipped with red Nike Air detailing on the tongue and both Travis' and Jordan wings logos on the heel. The collab is highlighted by a backwards Nike swoosh on the lateral side, with additional Cactus Jack branding on the inner mid panel and insole.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official images and stay tuned for the release date. Click here to see how OKC Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander transformed his "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1 High into a pair of low-tops.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low/J23 App

