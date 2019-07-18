Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collab remains as one of the most popular sneaker releases of the year, with prices soaring over $1,500 on the secondary market. As such, it's almost unfathomable that someone would deliberately alter the coveted kicks.

Just don't tell that to OKC Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA, who was traded from the Clippers to OKC as part of the Paul George trade, recently took to instagram to show off his take on the Travis Scott 1s, which he had cut down into a low-top. Naturally, sneakerheads had plenty to say about the do-it-yourself Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1 Low. Of note, Travis and Jordan Brand actually have plans to release an AJ1 Low collab later this year. Click here for more on that.

Check out SGA's personalized Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, as well as some of the reactions to his design, in the posts embedded below.