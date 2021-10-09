Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the entire world and his musical catalog speaks for itself. It has been over three years since the release of Astroworld and while he has engaged in some other musical endeavors, there is no doubt that he has been occupied with a plethora of different brand responsibilities. For instance, Scott is currently signed to Nike and Jordan Brand, where he has created an array of dope sneakers. Jumpman has given Scott the keys to their library, and so far, he has chosen to focus his intention on some of the most historic and beloved silhouettes of all time.

From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 6, Scott has done some great work, and his shoes are always highly sought after. The resale prices are downright insane, and it's all because of the hold Scott has on the youth. He knows how to get streetwear-savvy teenagers excited, and his shoes reflect the "cool factor" that is associated with anything related to Jordan Brand and hip-hop.

With that said, let's take a look at Travis Scott's Air Jordan collabs with an in-depth ranking that will surely stir up some debates in the comments section.

7. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33

Image via Nike

Even prior to the Travis Scott co-sign, the Air Jordan 33 was an underwhelming silhouette that didn't have very much staying power on the court. The modern Jordan silhouettes are meant for performance purposes which never really fit the Travis Scott aesthetic. Regardless, the artist gave it his best shot with these, but it simply wasn't enough to make them worthwhile. Just a few months later, the Air Jordan 34 was released and once fans realized how much better that silhouette was, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 became a distant memory. By no means is it a bad shoe, but it's also not a particularly impressive one either.

6. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki"

Image via Nike

While it might be ranked second-lowest on this list, there is no doubt that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki" is a dope shoe. The only thing wrong with it is the fact that it has extremely stiff competition. From the get-go, we have one of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time, mixed with some neutral beige and brown tones that give this shoe some immediate Fall vibes. The suede on these is immaculate and just like the first Travis Scott x Jordan 6 model, there are little pouches on the side that give the shoe some utility aesthetics. Overall, it is a welcomed addition to the Travis Scott x Jumpman library, and it's one that has the potential to jump over some of the higher entries on the list, as time goes on.

5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low



Image via Nike

When Travis Scott announced that he would be coming out with his own Air Jordan 1 High, fans were over the moon. Of course, the Air Jordan 1 High is one of the best shoes ever, and it's easily the best shoe to wear with any type of outfit. With fans anticipating the release of his Air Jordan 1 High, it was quickly revealed that he would be dropping an Air Jordan 1 Low, as well. For many, the Low was a more important get than the High, as Lows tend to be easier to wear, especially if you're of shorter stature. In the end, Travis' Air Jordan 1 Low was a smash hit thanks to the brown, black, and white look that played on the colorway of his Jordan 1 High. Back in 2019, this shoe made numerous year-end lists, and for very good reason. At this point, finding a pair is rare, and if you want them for yourself, prepare to shell out a whole lot of money.

4. Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High & Low Pack

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Back in 2014, Jordan Brand teamed up with Fragment for a special blue, white, and black Air Jordan 1 High OG that took the world by storm. For years, the two had been teasing another collaboration together, and fans were beyond excited about it. At the top of the year, it was revealed that Travis Scott would actually be joining the mix and that he would add his signature backward swoosh to an alternate colorway of the 2014 classic. This collaboration involved both the Air Jordan 1 High OG and the Low, with each pair containing varying blue, white, and black color schemes. Teasers of these shoes immediately went viral online and by the time these hit the market, fans were already prepared to spend thousands of dollars just to own a pair. You can't deny just how good these look, as the colors work perfectly together, all while the backward swoosh delivers that unique flavor. What keeps this shoe from being higher on the list is the fact that this collab was a very obvious Hypebeast cash-in. There was no real story behind the collab, which ultimately knocks off a few points. Regardless, both shoes will forever be loved by fans.

3. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6

Image via Nike

Michael Jordan won his very first championship while wearing the Air Jordan 6 back in 1991. Since that time, the shoe has been heralded as one of the greatest to ever grace the court, and Jumpman has made sure to support that belief with various colorways. With Travis Scott working on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, it only made sense that he would lend his hand to a shoe that has always been in need of more collaborations. With the inaugural Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 colorway, the artist was able to knock it out of the park thanks to a variety of features. As mentioned with the "British Khaki" colorway, this shoe was special for having pockets on the sides that could be used to stash various goods. From there, the sneaker also had a nice olive glow to it that was immediately pleasing to the idea. When you add the red Cactus Jack branding, you get a special sneaker that immediately captivated sneakerheads around the world. Even if the Jordan 6 isn't your cup of tea, you couldn't help but give this shoe its props.

2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High

Image via Nike

What more can be said about this shoe that hasn't already been regurgitated time and time again? The Jordan 1 is by far one of the most iconic basketball shoes of all time, and its history alone is always going to be a cheat code for future collaborations and colorways. When Travis was tasked with delivering an Air Jordan 1 to the world, he could have taken the easy way out. For instance, he could have just smacked brown, white, and black on the shoe and called it a day. Instead, he decided to take a risk by inverting the infamous Nike swoosh, which ultimately changed the entire feel of the sneaker. While some might debate the originality of such a thing, there is no doubt that Nike would have been hesitant to make this change had it been anyone else suggesting it. This particular collab is a testament to Travis Scott's influence and it is one of those shoes that will forever be a classic.

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack"

Image via Nike

As the number one sneaker on this list, some might find the choice to be controversial, but since this is purely subjective, a decision had to be made. Travis Scott's first Jumpman collab was an homage to his hometown of Houston, Texas. Upon looking at the powder blue and red colorway, you will quickly realize that these are a reference to the Houston Oilers, who eventually became the Tennessee Titans in the NFL. The Air Jordan 4 is a fan favorite, and when it was revealed that LaFlame would work with the brand, sneakerheads were eager to see what he would come up with. In the end, he delivered one of the cleanest Jordan 4s we had seen in a minute, all while creating hype that could only be compared to that of Virgil Abloh's OG "The Ten" collection. The bright colors make this a one-of-a-kind in Travis' sneaker library, and it will forever be remembered as the shoe that helped kick off the Astroworld rollout. While it may not be your personal favorite, you can't help but give it its props.

Let us know your favorite Travis Scott x Air Jordan collab, in the comments below.