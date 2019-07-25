mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Scott Teams Up With Jonah Hill For "Wake Up" Music Video

Aron A.
July 25, 2019 13:16
Travis Scott is back with more visuals for "Astroworld."

It's been almost a year since Travis Scott released his highly anticipated third studio album, Astroworld. The project became one of the biggest albums of the year. He's been riding the project out since then, releasing a ton of visuals and consistently hitting the road on the album's accompanying tour. Now, he pulls up with the new visuals for The Weeknd-assisted single, "Wake Up."

Jonah Hill may have started in the film industry but he became adjacent to the music industry in recent times. He's previously directed Danny Brown's zany music video for "Ain't It Funny" and recently announced that he's directing a music video for Gucci Mane. Most recently, he took on the role of director for Travis Scott's "Wake Up" music video which you could watch above. The video's entirely in black-and-white and shows Scott in a gothic-influenced home as he floats above a bunch of people who are still passed out from the night before.

