Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who is now a spokesperson for Travis Scott, says the idea of the rapper stopping his performance at Astroworld is "ludicrous." The festival resulted in the deaths of nine attendees while hundreds more were injured.

Rawlings-Blake discussed the tragedy in an interview on CBS Mornings, Friday.

“This notion that Travis had the ability to stop the concert is ludicrous,” she told Gayle King. “They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that have the authority to stop the concert were the executive producer and the concert producer. He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution, and I’m here to make sure that we can connect the dots.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Rawlings-Blake also refuted reports that Scott had been informed as to what had happened during the show and still partied at Dave & Buster’s afterward.

“They were trying to figure out what was going on,” she explained. “It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded.”

Scott and the organizers of Astroworld are currently facing hundreds of lawsuits from victims of the incident.

