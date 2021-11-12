mass casualty
- ViralSouth Korean Crowd Surge Leaves 140+ Dead On Halloween WeekendVideos of countless lifeless bodies covering the streets of Itaewon have been circulating online.By Hayley Hynes
- Life25 Dead After Historic Flash Flood Strikes Eastern KentuckySix children, including a 1-year-old, are among the 25 confirmed dead. At this time, dozens remain unaccounted for.By Hayley Hynes
- Life51 Dead & More Hospitalized After Being Found Inside Semi-Truck In Sweltering San Antonio HeatThose discovered were migrating from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, a law enforcement source has confirmed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Spokesperson Calls Notion Of Him Being Able To Stop Astroworld "Ludicrous"A spokesperson for Travis Scott says the idea of Travis Scott being able to stop his performance is "ludicrous."By Cole Blake