Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump says he is now representing over 100 victims of the mass casualty event at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival, where nine concertgoers were killed and hundreds more were injured after a crowd surge. Crump is best known for having represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Crump said that the tragedy was "very preventable."



Scott Olson / Getty Images

"This was so very preventable... Had people been focused on crowd control, had people been focused on safety provisions, focused on protocols," Crump explained. "We want the message to be loud and clear to Live Nation and everybody involved. We expect you to do better in the future, and we expect you to do right by everybody who is injured physically or psychologically at the Astroworld Festival."

Another attorney representing victims of the Astroworld incident, San Antonio-based lawyer Thomas J. Henry, says that he expects his clients to receive damages in the billions.

TMZ recently reported that NRG Park's liability insurance covers just $26M.

The Houston Police Department as well as the FBI are investigating what took place.

